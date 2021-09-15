Larry Wayne Moore, a lifelong resident of Dallas, Oregon, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, Sept. 6.
Larry was born on Sept. 30, 1950, in Dallas, Oregon, the son of Ollie and Pansy Moore. Larry graduated from Dallas High School in 1968. He continued his education at Chemeketa Community College, studying to become a machinist.
Larry married Bobbi Ann Parker on July 17, 1971, at the Nazarene Church in Dallas, Oregon. He later attended a trade school studying HVAC. Larry worked for Grubbs and Peters Service Station and later Home Comfort.
Larry served on the Dallas Volunteer Fire Department for a number of years. He received firefighter of the year award for his work and dedication.
He owned and operated Larry’s Heating and Cooling. In 1982 Larry partnered with Bob Ottaway, Milt Serafin, Bill Hockman and Dave Newton. They started Westview Solariums and later it became Westview Products. They engineered, manufactured and installed sunrooms around the United States.
Larry continued his education at Chemeketa studying the Business Program. He was always trying to better himself. He loved to learn. Larry taught the Royal Rangers at Dallas Assembly of God Church, later Valley Life Church for over 15 years. He served as Deacon on the church board for 30 years.
Larry and Bobbi recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
Larry was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed camping and hiking. Larry also enjoyed woodworking and flintknapping and made many handcrafted items for his family.
Larry is survived by his wife, Bobbi, along with sons, Keith (Maria), and Justin (Kim); grandchildren Colton, Kyndle (Cameron Cummins), Kiersten, Molly and Emma; by his brothers Tom, Bill and Kelly Moore; and step-siblings LeAnn Kent and Don, David, Mikel and Ted Colvin.
Funeral Services will be on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 1 p.m. at Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. Covid Protocols will be followed. If you are planning to attend, please RSVP on our website to reserve your space. The link will be available soon. Larry’s service will Live-Streamed for those not able to attend in person.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bambino’s Oregon in Dallas, Oregon, American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association in care of Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center.
To leave a condolence or share a memory for the family go to www.dallastribute.com.
