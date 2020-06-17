Laurie was born and raised in Dallas. She grew up surrounded by her siblings, aunts, uncles and lots of cousins. She was in the class of ‘83 at DHS. She worked most of her life at local nursing homes and care centers as a CNA and Med Aide. She had great compassion, love and respect for the residents. She always dreamed of owning her own respite care center.
For the last few years, Laurie lived in Springfield. She had taken a liking to rock painting and drawing. She had made new friends there.
Laurie was her children’s greatest fan. Sons Kristopher Brown of Olympia, WA. Charles Johnson, of Dallas and her daughter Kimberly Johnson, also of Dallas. Laurie loved being Nana to her grandchildren, Charles Jr., Kylie, Dylan, Max and Raelynne. Laurie is also survived by her father Gary D. Brown of Brownsville, sisters Sallie Sarff, Julie (Keith) Metzger and Valerie (Dan) Jackson, all of Dallas. Her brother Gary C. “Chuck” and best little sister-in-law Stephanie Brown of Brownsville.
Laurie was proceeded in death by our mother, Ann Marie Brown; brother-in-laws Scott and Blake; our sister Donna M. Waite of Albany, who sadly passed away a few hours before Laurie.
Burial was at Womer Cemetery, Pedee, OR. A celebration for both Donna and Laurie will be held at a later date. FLY HIGH OUR SISTERS.
Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
