Lavon (Petey) Arlene Prater, 82, passed away after a long fight with pulmonary fibrosis and pneumonia. Petey went home to Jesus on Sept. 2, 2021.
Lavon was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law and aunt.
She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years Donald Prater and their four children, Brian Prater (Patrice), Stephanie Beer (Darrell), Kimberly Conolly (Jason), and Rebecca Erickson (Brad); and five grandchildren, Jennifer, Lauren, Austin, Caroline, and Colin.
Lavon devoted her time and energy to her church, prayer groups, and family. She was especially known for the prayer notes she wrote throughout her life to encourage others. She loved her family, friends, prayer, Bible study, Cannon Beach, and travel.
Lavon was the daughter of Lester and Arlene Peterson of Lovelock, Nevada; sister to Sonnia Gore (Don) who resides in Reno, Nevada; sister-in-law to George Prater (Pat); and aunt to numerous nieces and nephews.
Lavon was preceded in death by her brother Roy Peterson, when he was in his teens. She is now enjoying her family in heaven.
After high school in Lovelock, Lavon attended the St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing in San Francisco. She came to Christ in nursing school. Her roommates called her “Petey,” a twist on her maiden name Peterson.
After they married, Lavon and Don moved to Redwood City, California, and later to Concord, California.
In the 1960’s Lavon worked as a registered nurse at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City, and in 1972 the family moved to Beaverton, Oregon, where Lavon worked again as a registered nurse for a short period and as a Mary Kay saleswoman.
She wore her Mary Kay lady face and smile all the way home to Jesus.
During their years in Beaverton, Lavon was part of the Portland Christian Church congregation and very involved in ministry there. They shared a vacation home in Cannon Beach with a few other families and she loved her time at the coast.
Lavon and Don built a house in Dallas, Oregon, in 2011 to be near the youngest grandchildren and settle in a smaller community. During their time in Dallas, she attended and blessed those at Faith Free Church, praying without ceasing for those God laid on her heart.
If you wish to donate in her name please send contributions to Youth With A Mission, whether to an individual student, a YWAM missionary, or online to YWAM International.
Bollman Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.