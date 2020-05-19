Leland “Lee” Ray IntVeld, 59, a resident of Dallas died Monday, April 27, 2020 in Dallas. He was born on June 18, 1960 in Stayton, Oregon, the son of Gary Lee and Viola Udella Case IntVeld. He enjoyed working outdoors, including farms and cattle ranches. He worked for the Polk County Shops as well. Lee enjoyed fishing, hunting, mushroom picking, collecting cans and bottles, swimming and being with people. He was a big Green Bay Packers football fan.
He is survived by his wife Marilyn Grace Rasmussen IntVeld, step-son Kent Rasmussen and six grandchildren. Also surviving are siblings Connie Rasmussen, Renee Aldridge, Karl Teal, and Rodger Teal along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his dad, mom and step-father Karl Teal.
Private graveside services were held in the Dallas Cemetery. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the arrangements. www.dallastribute.com
