Leona Barbara Smith, born Sept 2, 1922 to Albert J. Bowden and Elizabeth (Kuebler) Bowden. She married Keith Arthur Smith in 1946. They were married for 46 years before he passed in 1992.
Leona worked for over 30 years in the lumber industry. She worked for both Pedee Lumber and Ostrom Lumber.
She had many enjoyments in life. She enjoyed oil painting, sewing, gardening, camping and clam digging. She also enjoyed traveling by train or bus and enjoyed listening to western music.
She is survived by her brother Marvin Bowden of Medford, OR, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her three brothers: Walter, Wilfred, and Harry. And her three sisters: Lydia, Dory, and Bertha.
Services will be held Friday, June 19 at 4 p.m. at the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center, 287 SW Washington St., Dallas, OR 97338.
