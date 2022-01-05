Lester Howard was born in Hobbs, New Mexico, on Dec. 31, 1948, and passed from this life on Dec. 25, 2021.
He is survived by his wife Sandra; children Kimberly Howard Pyle, John Howard, Donaven Howard, Phillip Howard, Evelyn Cooper, Fletcher Howard; grandchildren Kenzie, Jordan, Trevor, Matthew, Haden, Jake, Wyatt, Rylan, Kylie, Ava, Layla, Ruby, Edward, Connor, Archer, Dixie and Astrid; great-grandchildren Tristian, Easton; brothers: David and Jessie Howard; Gene and Candy Howard; sister Barbara Morrow.
He is preceded in death by his parents Lester and Ola Mae; brothers Albert, Glenn, Allen, and Jerry; and sister Patricia.
Services were held in the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center and private interment was in Dallas Cemetery. www.dallastribute.com
