Lester James Wall, 91, of Dallas, died March 24 at the Dallas Retirement Village.
He is survived by his sons Jerry, Doug and Kim; daughters-in-law Jeannie, Kyrie, Julie and Carla; along with grandchildren Jacob, David (deceased), Hiro, Jeremiah, Chris (Cecily) and Lisa; great-grandchildren Ryan, Audrey Donica, Mya, Kalia, Alexander and Grayson.
Private interment will be in the Dallas Cemetery. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
