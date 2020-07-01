Mascot should be Knights
Pride, History, Community, these are the arguments that should have been made for retaining the DHS mascot, The Prune Pickers. Dallas was built on the prune economy, with hundreds of acres of prune orchards and several prune dryers, situated all around Dallas, employing many in harvesting, drying, packaging and shipping prunes. To be a “Prune Picker” meant you were the fabric of this community.
While the official line is “the students” chose to select a new, more daunting mascot, I have no doubt a few closet white-robed fathers gave plenty of dinner table input as to what that mascot should be, given the not-so-well-kept secret of the racial history of Dallas.
Thus, the magical mythical mascot of the Dragons came about, stripping the well-earned and deserved, Prune Picker of it’s community ties. Now with a wink, The Dragons, with it’s double meaning, could flaunt it’s dog whistle while hiding behind kids.
Now is the time for Dallas to shed a name that is offensive to so many and belittles the true mascot, The Prune Pickers, who actually built this town. Slay the Dragon and become The Dallas Knights.
Vickie Ames
Dallas
Trump is a bad role model
Young people are influenced by national personalities. Donald Trump, exemplifies the worst example for our youth. He is selfish, vindictive, shallow, callous, vulgar, short sighted, belligerent, bellicose, a slave to his corporate owners — I could go on.
I had friends like Donald Trump when I was a kid in New Jersey in the 1950s. My mother, always perceptive and protective, had a nose for bad people. “Honey, I don’t like your friend Donny” she said. The message was clear. Years later my neighbor Donny Toresco turned out to become a Mafia Don.
Beside the tremendous threats and actual damage he has done to the free world and the USA so far, Trump is a larger threat to our future by posing as a role model for our youth.
Trump has been compared to Adolf Hitler, who tried to control young people (witness creation of the Boy Scout-like Brown Shirts). Like Trump in America, Hitler’s goal was to create a white, Anglo, population in Europe. He exterminated millions of “enemies” in Germany and Austria in 1936.
Like Trump, Hitler had a backing of racist nationalists to spread lies and propaganda to frighten people into following his pathological and sociopath agenda of identifying, isolating and killing millions of people he labeled “decadent.” Trump retweeted a video of a supporter saying “the only good Democrat is a dead one.” Trump and his team are trying to accomplish a similar discouragement of scientists, humanitarians, intellectuals. Young people need to understand this and act and vote accordingly.
Randolph E. Osman
Falls City
All lives are important, equal
People continue to amaze me — as well as shock me like there is no tomorrow. I recently visited a local, privately owned business in Dallas, and the conversation turned to the recent protests and riots. During the discussion I mentioned the shooting of Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta, only to be told by the business owner ‘he got what he deserved.’ I was told since Rayshard wrestled with the police, took the officers Taser, and ran, that made him a criminal and therefore deserved to be shot in the back. When someone is running away from you, how can you justify shooting them? They pose no threat to anyone at that time. This is totally against everything I believe in and will no longer patronize that business.
Not only do Black lives, as well as red, yellow, brown and every other color matter, all lives are important and equal. No one is above or better than anyone else, and until people realize this, nobody is safe. The disregard for human life has increased 100 fold over the past few years, and our president is doing nothing but perpetuating it.
When our ‘leader’ states ‘when the looting starts, the shooting starts’ and tells people at his Tulsa rally that he could take back Seattle in an hour, he’s stating force is acceptable. IT IS NOT. But when you’re in bed with the NRA, what else can we expect?
Cliff Brown
Dallas
Protesters have exhibited racism
I had the opportunity to observe the recent protest on the lawn of the Polk County Courthouse. It was evident that the only racism component was among the protesters, with their signs and chants depicting racism.
The citizens of Dallas, on the sidewalks, in the downtown shops, restaurants, at city hall, in the courthouse and nearby residences, exhibited no racism, hatred or objection to the protesters.
Considering we elected a Black president, not once, but twice, and that there are many Black mayors and police chiefs across this nation and many Black persons have achieved excellence and prominence, as well as, leadership, in all professions, including politics, military, law, medicine, business and industry, academics, labor, entertainment and domination of professional sports, the protesters insist that oppression is wide-spread in this country. And, yet with so many examples of success it seems that this nation is a pretty good example of diversity, opportunity and freedom.
I love and respect my many friends of color, my family members and extended family members of color, but now I am called a racist. This is a few words of wisdom to these protesters: Burning, destroying police cars and buildings, looting and hurting business’, tearing down statues and revising history is not going to make your lives better.
Work to improve police accountability, obey the laws, take advantage of opportunities and work to achieve the best in life. I do believe that we all wish this for one another.
Gene Henshaw
Dallas
Pride, History, Community, these are the arguments that should have been made for retaining the DHS mascot, The Prune Pickers. Dallas was built on the prune economy, with hundreds of acres of prune orchards and several prune dryers, situated all around Dallas, employing many in harvesting, drying, packaging and shipping prunes. To be a “Prune Picker” meant you were the fabric of this community.
While the official line is “the students” chose to select a new, more daunting mascot, I have no doubt a few closet white-robed fathers gave plenty of dinner table input as to what that mascot should be, given the not-so-well-kept secret of the racial history of Dallas.
Thus, the magical mythical mascot of the Dragons came about, stripping the well-earned and deserved, Prune Picker of it’s community ties. Now with a wink, The Dragons, with it’s double meaning, could flaunt it’s dog whistle while hiding behind kids.
Now is the time for Dallas to shed a name that is offensive to so many and belittles the true mascot, The Prune Pickers, who actually built this town. Slay the Dragon and become The Dallas Knights.
Vickie Ames
Dallas
Trump is a bad role model
Young people are influenced by national personalities. Donald Trump, exemplifies the worst example for our youth. He is selfish, vindictive, shallow, callous, vulgar, short sighted, belligerent, bellicose, a slave to his corporate owners — I could go on.
I had friends like Donald Trump when I was a kid in New Jersey in the 1950s. My mother, always perceptive and protective, had a nose for bad people. “Honey, I don’t like your friend Donny” she said. The message was clear. Years later my neighbor Donny Toresco turned out to become a Mafia Don.
Beside the tremendous threats and actual damage he has done to the free world and the USA so far, Trump is a larger threat to our future by posing as a role model for our youth.
Trump has been compared to Adolf Hitler, who tried to control young people (witness creation of the Boy Scout-like Brown Shirts). Like Trump in America, Hitler’s goal was to create a white, Anglo, population in Europe. He exterminated millions of “enemies” in Germany and Austria in 1936.
Like Trump, Hitler had a backing of racist nationalists to spread lies and propaganda to frighten people into following his pathological and sociopath agenda of identifying, isolating and killing millions of people he labeled “decadent.” Trump retweeted a video of a supporter saying “the only good Democrat is a dead one.” Trump and his team are trying to accomplish a similar discouragement of scientists, humanitarians, intellectuals. Young people need to understand this and act and vote accordingly.
Randolph E. Osman
Falls City
All lives are important, equal
People continue to amaze me — as well as shock me like there is no tomorrow. I recently visited a local, privately owned business in Dallas, and the conversation turned to the recent protests and riots. During the discussion I mentioned the shooting of Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta, only to be told by the business owner ‘he got what he deserved.’ I was told since Rayshard wrestled with the police, took the officers Taser, and ran, that made him a criminal and therefore deserved to be shot in the back. When someone is running away from you, how can you justify shooting them? They pose no threat to anyone at that time. This is totally against everything I believe in and will no longer patronize that business.
Not only do Black lives, as well as red, yellow, brown and every other color matter, all lives are important and equal. No one is above or better than anyone else, and until people realize this, nobody is safe. The disregard for human life has increased 100 fold over the past few years, and our president is doing nothing but perpetuating it.
When our ‘leader’ states ‘when the looting starts, the shooting starts’ and tells people at his Tulsa rally that he could take back Seattle in an hour, he’s stating force is acceptable. IT IS NOT. But when you’re in bed with the NRA, what else can we expect?
Cliff Brown
Dallas
Protesters have exhibited racism
I had the opportunity to observe the recent protest on the lawn of the Polk County Courthouse. It was evident that the only racism component was among the protesters, with their signs and chants depicting racism.
The citizens of Dallas, on the sidewalks, in the downtown shops, restaurants, at city hall, in the courthouse and nearby residences, exhibited no racism, hatred or objection to the protesters.
Considering we elected a Black president, not once, but twice, and that there are many Black mayors and police chiefs across this nation and many Black persons have achieved excellence and prominence, as well as, leadership, in all professions, including politics, military, law, medicine, business and industry, academics, labor, entertainment and domination of professional sports, the protesters insist that oppression is wide-spread in this country. And, yet with so many examples of success it seems that this nation is a pretty good example of diversity, opportunity and freedom.
I love and respect my many friends of color, my family members and extended family members of color, but now I am called a racist. This is a few words of wisdom to these protesters: Burning, destroying police cars and buildings, looting and hurting business’, tearing down statues and revising history is not going to make your lives better.
Work to improve police accountability, obey the laws, take advantage of opportunities and work to achieve the best in life. I do believe that we all wish this for one another.
Gene Henshaw
Dallas
Editor’s Note: Protests in Polk County have remained peaceful.
Letters Policy
Letters to the editor are limited to 300 words. Longer letters will be edited. Election-related letters of all types are limited to 100 words. Writers are limited to one election-related letter per election season. Election letters from writers outside of Polk County are not accepted. Each writer is restricted to one letter per 30-day period. Letters that are libelous, obscene or in bad taste will not be printed. Attacks by name on businesses or individuals will not be printed. Letters to the editor that are obvious promotions for a business, products or services will not be printed. Itemizer-Observer does not guarantee the accuracy of facts presented by letter writers; dissenters are welcome to respond. Letter writers who disagree with other published letter writers should maintain a civil discourse and address the subject, not the author. Letters that quote facts or use quotes from third-party sources must include the original source in the letter. These original sources might not be printed, so might not count against the overall word count (100 for election related letters, 300 for other letters), but will be required so the news room may double check claims made in letters. Letters, like all editorial material submitted to the newspaper, are edited for length, grammar and content. Letters must include the author’s name, address and telephone number. This includes letters submitted via the I-O’s website. Names and cities of residence are published; street addresses and telephone numbers are used for verification purposes only. Letters must be submitted from individuals, not organizations, and must be original submissions to the I-O, not copies of letters sent to other media. Letters of thanks to businesses, individuals and organizations are limited to 10 names. The deadline for letters to the editor is 10 a.m. Monday. Letters submitted may not be retractable after this deadline. — Reach us at: Mail: Editor, Polk County Itemizer-Observer, P.O. Box 108, Dallas, OR 97338. Fax: 503-623-2395. Email: ionews@polkio.com. Office: 147 SE Court St., Dallas.
Letters Policy
Letters to the editor are limited to 300 words. Longer letters will be edited. Election-related letters of all types are limited to 100 words. Writers are limited to one election-related letter per election season. Election letters from writers outside of Polk County are not accepted. Each writer is restricted to one letter per 30-day period. Letters that are libelous, obscene or in bad taste will not be printed. Attacks by name on businesses or individuals will not be printed. Letters to the editor that are obvious promotions for a business, products or services will not be printed. Itemizer-Observer does not guarantee the accuracy of facts presented by letter writers; dissenters are welcome to respond. Letter writers who disagree with other published letter writers should maintain a civil discourse and address the subject, not the author. Letters that quote facts or use quotes from third-party sources must include the original source in the letter. These original sources might not be printed, so might not count against the overall word count (100 for election related letters, 300 for other letters), but will be required so the news room may double check claims made in letters. Letters, like all editorial material submitted to the newspaper, are edited for length, grammar and content. Letters must include the author’s name, address and telephone number. This includes letters submitted via the I-O’s website. Names and cities of residence are published; street addresses and telephone numbers are used for verification purposes only. Letters must be submitted from individuals, not organizations, and must be original submissions to the I-O, not copies of letters sent to other media. Letters of thanks to businesses, individuals and organizations are limited to 10 names. The deadline for letters to the editor is 10 a.m. Monday. Letters submitted may not be retractable after this deadline. — Reach us at: Mail: Editor, Polk County Itemizer-Observer, P.O. Box 108, Dallas, OR 97338. Fax: 503-623-2395. Email: ionews@polkio.com. Office: 147 SE Court St., Dallas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.