A response from a protester
I protest for racial justice on the corner of HWY 99 and Main in Monmouth. Let me address not only Gene Henshaw’s letter of July 1, but some of my favorite taunts:
1)”Go Home!” “Go back to Portland!” Our little protest is home grown. Polk County’s racism warrants a larger protest than ours.
2)”You’re part of the problem.” This one is akin to Mr. Henshaw’s comment that “the only racism…was among the protesters.” Vilifying the messenger does not make the message untrue. Hasn’t the country done its share of killing the messengers? Some live in a valley of ignorance surrounded by a mountain range of evidence. Listen to your neighbors, Tyrone Jones, Jasmine Hayter, and Robert Hayter then argue that we who protest are the problem not the systemic racism itself.
3)”Get a life.” “Losers!” Fighting an injustice seems like a pretty good reason to sacriﬁce a daily hour.
4)The gestures from thumb down, middle digit, to gun mimic reveal the overt racists. No pretension that “all men are created equal” or “equal justice under the law” should exist. Just angry, hateful white privilege.
5)Perhaps the most insidious shout we hear is “All Lives Matter.” It implies moral high ground to “Black Lives Matter.” Unfortunately, it demonstrates ignorance and worse, denial. We are out there protesting precisely because all lives matter; white privilege mentality in the culture has made Black lives less so. No amount of law abiding, “work[ing] to achieve” changes the fact that blacks are more likely to be imprisoned, feared, choked to death, or die of Covid-19.
I thank those who honk their support, particularly those big rig drivers with the horns that blast a 1/2 mile. You oﬀer encouragement and hope that “liberty and justice for all” will one day be more than a hollow phrase.
Mary Eiswerth
Monmouth
Time to change Dallas mascot
I’ve followed the discussion about the Dallas Dragon mascot, and I think it is time for a change. Regardless of whether the source is the KKK dragon, it has become a common trope that it relates to the Klan. Perception often becomes reality, as it has with this emblem. I have heard from many sources that Dallas is avoided by many people of color because of its Klan history which has been somewhat documented. In any case, Oregon’s constitution banned any “free negro, mulatto, not residing in this State at the time” from living, holding real and making any contracts within the state. This ban remained in our constitution until 1926.
We have history to overcome. We can start by replacing the dragon mascot. We’d be joining the Washington Redskins and Cleveland Indians in replacing racially insensitive mascots and symbols. The Dallas City Council could help the process by making a clear statement that it recognizes this history, and that the city is attempting to become more welcoming to all people. It’s time for Dallas to acknowledge its past, and become a part of facing and correcting our country’s racist misdeeds
Dale Derouin
Dallas
Mascot search should take time
Vickie Ames, in her July 1 Letter To The Editor, suggests that Dallas High School changes the mascot name from “Dragons” to “Knights”. I can’t figure out if her suggestion was tongue-in-cheek or innocent; but a quick check of recent history and current events would have revealed that the “Knights Party” and the “Knights of the KKK” are alive and well in the U.S., inciting and spreading their racist hate wherever they can find an opening.
Two things are obvious to me. One: No matter how much innocence as to the origins of the “Dragons” is claimed; there will always be doubt and negative implications. For that reason alone, it needs to be changed. Two: There should be an unhurried and thorough community discussion about finding a new mascot to represent the Dallas High School community for years to come.
Joe Koukek
Dallas
Aquatic center has benefits
A germ factory? I have been in swimming pools for 50 years as a coach and lap swimmer. I rarely get sick and attribute surviving COVID-19 as a 71 year old diabetic to my yards I swim at the pool.
Here are the facts. We passed a bond 20 years ago to pay for the facility. The bond is now paid. The council at the time voted to raise the franchise fees to utility companies to pay for operating costs. Operating costs are not paid by our property taxes.
The tension arises when a new council member is elected and has their own pet project. They see the franchise fees as a way to fund it without raising taxes. The people of Dallas never want taxes raised so the only recourse left the council is to attach a cost to our city bill. This is how we staff enough fire and police to have the appropriate response time for our increasing population.
Here are some benefits to having an Aquatic Center in Dallas: People choosing to move to Dallas instead of surrounding areas (which increases our tax base). Families coming as far away as Woodburn for rec swim; Lap swimmers who have driven in from McMinnville, Salem, and Corvallis. These communities all have pools. They say they like this pool because the staff is friendly and the facility clean. At a hotel in Idaho the front desk clerk told me, “I know where Dallas is. When I visit my family in Salem we drive out to the Aquatic Center”.
Why do people pick on the pool? The other parks and ball fields cost the tax payers money without generating any revenue or publicity for the community. Let’s be thankful we have a community that provides a good quality of life.
David Morelli
Dallas
Citizens thankful for reopenings
Many thanks to Mark Johnson, Dallas Library Manager, and his team, Gretchen Noll, Dallas Aquatic Center Manager, and her staff, and Jeff Mexico, Dallas Cinema owner/operator and his crew, for opening these 3 experiential jewels of Dallas as soon as it was physically possible to do so under the State of Oregon phased reopening guidelines. All 3 of these venues were sorely missed as each one majorly contributes to the quality of life we enjoy in this wonderful community of Dallas!
Donn and Diane Anderson
Dallas
DAC offers healthy exercise
I want to express my deepest admiration and gratitude for the work that the Dallas Aquatic Center is doing to provide me and others with a safe place to exercise. I have arthritis and fibromyalgia and water exercise is the only safe activity for me to treat those conditions. I also have a compromised immune system and am 67 years old so I am at high risk for getting COVID-19.
The Aquatic Center is the only place outside of my own home that I feel completely safe. They have done an incredible job of implementing and enforcing all of the Oregon Health Authorities rules for the safety of their patrons and lifeguards. The benefits far outweigh the minor inconveniences of signing up for a time to swim and not using the locker rooms. Masks are being worn by anyone who is not in the pool and social distancing is encouraged with markers 6 feet apart and one swimmer in each lane. Bathrooms and equipment are being sanitized after every use. Thank you to the Aquatic Center Staff and all of my fellow swimmers for making this option to exercise available.
Kay Graven
Dallas
COVID-19 response is lacking
I am aghast at the absurdity of the lack of a national effort to combat the spread of COVID-19!
Where are the national testing programs, the public service announcements and ads informing people on best practices? Where are the enforceable plans from our state and local governments that put aside politics and put our citizens first? Where are the US factories churning out PPE and respirators and testing kits and all the other items needed to combat this disease?
It’s absurd that someone hasn’t stepped up and put into place the plans that were made years ago for just such a pandemic? When I think of what this lack of leadership is going to do to our economy, to the millions of people out of work, it’s almost inconceivable.
I fear the domino effect of industry after industry falling on top of each other and dissolving into nothing - no jobs, no buying, no paying rent, no buying gas, no use for anything so everything closes and the secure, upper middle class jobs slowly dissolving with all the rest. I’m afraid that the next year is going to start an economic depression unlike we have ever seen. If our country survives, we need to readjust presidential powers and make testing for that office holder compulsory!
Carol Infranca
Monmouth
Letters Policy
Letters to the editor are limited to 300 words. Longer letters will be edited. Election-related letters of all types are limited to 100 words. Writers are limited to one election-related letter per election season. Election letters from writers outside of Polk County are not accepted. Each writer is restricted to one letter per 30-day period. Letters that are libelous, obscene or in bad taste will not be printed. Attacks by name on businesses or individuals will not be printed. Letters to the editor that are obvious promotions for a business, products or services will not be printed. Itemizer-Observer does not guarantee the accuracy of facts presented by letter writers; dissenters are welcome to respond. Letter writers who disagree with other published letter writers should maintain a civil discourse and address the subject, not the author. Letters that quote facts or use quotes from third-party sources must include the original source in the letter. These original sources might not be printed, so might not count against the overall word count (100 for election related letters, 300 for other letters), but will be required so the news room may double check claims made in letters. Letters, like all editorial material submitted to the newspaper, are edited for length, grammar and content. Letters must include the author’s name, address and telephone number. This includes letters submitted via the I-O’s website. Names and cities of residence are published; street addresses and telephone numbers are used for verification purposes only. Letters must be submitted from individuals, not organizations, and must be original submissions to the I-O, not copies of letters sent to other media. Letters of thanks to businesses, individuals and organizations are limited to 10 names. The deadline for letters to the editor is 10 a.m. Monday. Letters submitted may not be retractable after this deadline. — Reach us at: Mail: Editor, Polk County Itemizer-Observer, P.O. Box 108, Dallas, OR 97338. Fax: 503-623-2395. Email: ionews@polkio.com. Office: 147 SE Court St., Dallas.
