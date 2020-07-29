Dallas Rotary in need of donations
Since 1952, Dallas Rotary Club has been serving our community and supporting many local initiatives that benefit all residents and those in our community who need extra support to thrive. This year, due to COVID-19, our biggest community fundraisers — Breakfast in the Park and the Tom Newton Memorial Car Show — were canceled.
This means we will need to find other ways to raise funds to support the club’s philanthropy.
Our all-volunteer service organization is reaching out to the Dallas community for support during these unprecedented times. Through your volunteerism and giving, you can help to provide youth leadership opportunities, study abroad and scholarships; food for hungry local families; shelter when tragedy strikes; cancer research; flu vaccinations and free health care; dictionaries for 4th graders; local park improvements like the Dallas Pickleball Courts; youth sports and career technical education support, and more.
A few of the organizations we assist are Dallas Food Bank, Polk Community Free Clinic, ShelterBox, American Cancer Society, Adopt a Family, City of Dallas, Dallas School District, Dallas Booster Club, Dallas Downtown Association and others.
Through Rotary International we fight disease, promote peace, provide clean water, save mothers and children, support education and grow local economies here and around the world.
If these are causes you support, please consider a donation to Dallas Rotary Club. Donations are being accepted locally at Citizens Bank, Columbia Bank, charity.gofundme.com/rotary-dallasor, or by mail at P.O. Box 536, Dallas, OR 97338. Thank you! Take care and stay well.
Eileen DiCicco
President, Dallas Rotary
Thanks those who helped open The Gate
There is a story in the Old Testament about a battle that King David and his men were fighting. After the arduous encounter, the frontline soldiers did not want to share the victory with those soldiers who guarded the supplies. David’s response was (paraphrased), “No, we all were part of the same battle and all will share alike in the victory.”
Our community is proud of the great victory that has been won in Independence/Monmouth with the recent opening of The Gate Youth Community Center. There were many “frontline soldiers” who endured long meetings, financial setbacks, small advances, abundant permits, licenses and government protocols, more long meetings throughout the 15-year-long struggle to bring an idea to reality.
During this season, there were many people, of varying ages, who worked in the background. People gave time, people gave money and resources and people prayed throughout the process. Some were involved for weeks, others months, and many stayed in the fight for years to aid, support and guard the vision.
The Gate is all about providing a place where youth can come to hear the good news of Jesus, can be with friends, be involved in physical sports, small group encounters, play games, fill up on food — all the while surrounded, encouraged and taught by caring adults.
Congratulations to the army of soldiers who fought the good fight to see The Gate rise from a dream to reality.
Larry and Karen Gratreak
Monmouth
Young students should stay home
I have to disagree with your editorial of July 22nd re: children in K-3 returning to school. Kids this age don’t understand the issues about the coronavirus and are not likely to follow the strict guidelines needed, as older kids would. They constantly do things like cough in others’ faces, fail to wash their hands, and pick their noses! And then there are the poor teachers, who have to button their coats, tie their shoes and wipe away their tears. Doesn’t anyone else remember how often we at home caught “everything” that our young kids at school or day care brought home? The learning they do at school can easily be managed at home, and we will all be safer and healthier for it!
Joanne Timshel
Monmouth
Think critically before taking action
We all have true moral accountability for all of our actions. Before getting involved with an organization or activity whether by our actions, words, or monetary contributions we would do well to ask ourselves a few questions.
1. Does this organization or activity benefit all of humankind?
2. Does this organization or activity rise to the level of a high moral standard?
3. When my life is over and it’s all said and done will I be rewarded for my participation in this organization or activity or will I suffer great loss?
June Stiut
Independence
Mask wearing should be voluntary
Face masks should not be mandatory, especially for children.
The CDC does not recommend that healthy people wear a face mask to protect themselves from COVID-19 (or other respiratory illnesses). “Cloth face masks should not be placed on children under 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, is unconscious or otherwise unable to remove a mask without assistance.”
The World Health Organization also adds, “If you are healthy, you only need to wear a mask if you take care of a person with COVID-19”
Anyone with children know that little kids will wipe their noses with the mask, exchange them with other kids and get them dirty. Most of us have not been trained to wear a mask properly. Masks should not be touched by our hands after it is put on. We are breathing our own carbon dioxide and other poisons back into our own lungs. Masks can cause respiratory ailments from this cause. Also, we are now into the hot summer days when wearing a mask could cause fainting and resulting accidents.
Surgeons wear special masks in air-conditioned (around 65 degrees) surgeries to prevent infection. The general public, which includes store clerks, restaurant workers, beauticians and businesses should be allowed to unmask. Mask should be a voluntary measure only. The CDC still advises that proper hand washing and social distancing is the best way to fight disease.
Debby Rogers
Monmouth
EDITOR’S NOTE: From the Centers for Disease Control:
• CDC recommends all people 2 years of age and older wear a cloth face covering in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
• Those caring for someone who is sick with COVID-19 at home or in a non-healthcare setting may also wear a cloth face covering. However, the protective effects — how well the cloth face covering protects healthy people from breathing in the virus — are unknown. To prevent getting sick, caregivers should also continue to practice everyday preventive actions: avoid close contact as much as possible, clean hands often; avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands; and frequently clean and disinfect surfaces.
