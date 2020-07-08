Dallas noisy on the Fourth
I want to thank all those neighbors in the city whom celebrated the Fourth of July. It was fantastic, loud and expensive for those who purchased all those really rock and roll fireworks. All those M-80’s, Howitzers shells, sticks of dynamite, sky rockets, cannonball and the like. Saturday night was a great display of pyrotechnic ordnance. My neighbors in the Hayter and Mill area were especially enterprising in their amount of money spent to create a constant concussion of explosions that brought back my PTSD. Thank you for your thoughtfulness. My cat loved the entertaining thunder she so loves so she can try to hide from all the noise. Her shaking was special. It was especially comforting to be awakened from a deep sleep. It was especially nice to miss some otherwise nice sleep in our relatively quiet neighborhood. So, let’s do it next year, OK?
Win Priest
Dallas
Citizen accounts Dallas council ‘missteps’
A few observations:
1. In 2010 the Dallas City Council, in their misguided efforts to impose their version of moral behavior upon the citizens of Dallas, approved the provisions of city development code 1.2.050. The language of this code is structured to prohibit the establishment of retail cannabis dispensaries within city limits.
In 2014 the city council approved ordinance 1772, establishing city code relative to taxation on retail cannabis sales in Dallas.
Why did the city council approve this ordinance? Because the city attorney advised the city council that if the city ultimately changed its mind and approved the establishment of cannabis dispensaries after the state law authorizing cannabis dispensary sales took effect, the city could not retroactively establish sales taxes on retail sales.
The contradictory nature of these city codes reveals the real intentions of city government. Their attempts to insure that Dallas remains a bastion of right wing fascism in the twenty first century by restricting individual freedoms while at the same time covering their posteriors in the case of taxation reflects the misguided mindset of Dallas city government. Disgraceful.
2. The aquatic center is a money pit. Dallas property taxpayers have funded operating costs up to $300,000 annually. Time to get rid of that germ factory.
3. Dallas relies on a volunteer firefighting force to respond to fire department-related emergencies between the hours of 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. Generally, no Dallas FD personnel are on duty at the station during these hours.
This situation can more than double the response time expected during daytime hours. Figure up to fifteen minutes or more for the FD volunteers to respond.
Your Dallas City Councillors always claim to be soliciting citizen input. Call or email them with your concerns. Power to the people.
Roger Stilipec
Dallas
Students need broadband
The Polk County Commissioners got a grant to come up with a plan to get high-speed broadband internet services to rural residents of the county. The best they can do is to focus only on the school students who are being left behind if they don’t have access for remote learning. It leaves out all those who need such access in order to keep their jobs while telecommuting and those who need to run businesses from anywhere outside the urban boundaries. Even for students, the only “plan” they could come up with is to have them get to the parking lot of a school where Wi-Fi would be available! Do they really expect kids to sit outside on a mobile phone, tablet or laptop to do their school work for hours? Where will they get the electric hookups to run their devices or chargers?
Those of us who live outside the urban boundaries in the creases of the coastal hills get barely 2-3Mb download speeds if we get any access at all. Many of us still can’t even make or take voice cell phone calls where we live or drive. Satellite internet is still not viable because of the latency delays and way too expensive even if coverage reaches us.
How about a plan to force the telecomm companies use some of their massive profits to provide equal access to the rest of us via cable or DSL? Or put up microwave towers in the rural areas?
Margaret Anderson
Monmouth
