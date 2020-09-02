Paul Evans’ campaign is truly grassroots
What does it mean to run a grassroots campaign? It means working with and for the people you will be representing. It means contacting them, asking them for campaign assistance, and giving them a reason to believe in you. You share mutual values and goals. You represent the people.
Paul Evans, running for re-election in House District 20, is that kind of person. He reaches out and earns the support of his constituents.
His opponent, Selma Pierce, and her spouse, have donated $175,000 of their own money in an attempt to win. What does that say about her campaign?
E.D. Dover
Monmouth
Post office guest column avoids concerns
The Guest Column, “Post Office Paranoia” in last week’s in last week’s Itemizer Observer really grabbed my attention. It was originally published in the National Review, a very conservative source, founded by William F. Buckley, Jr. and funded by conservative donors.
I was confused as to the motivation behind the decision of the new owner/publisher to print this opinion piece. Freedom of speech naturally is to be respected. However, in reading the editorial, it is quite clear the intent of the writer is to sweep all questions about changes at the Post Office under the new Postmaster, under the proverbial rug! It smacks of “don’t look here, nothing to see…” philosophy. Sadly this “opinion” of not examining changes in our country’s basic institutions easily leads to loss of our freedoms and of our rights as Americans. We have been watching this current president attempt to manipulate public trust and confidence in the mail in ballots in his attempt to influence the upcoming election.
Now is not the time to look away from protecting our freedoms! We need the press more than ever now to report the news accurately, not to sweep things under the rug. I for one will be watching to see how the new owner/publisher sees his role in promoting truth and advocating for more transparency, not hiding the facts.
Susan Ritenour
Dallas
Repair funding could be used elsewhere
The I-O story regarding the Courthouse upgrade misstated an important point,
Revenue bonds are not being used to cover costs of this very expensive largely cosmetic change in the structure.
The voters rejected the idea of a bond to support this work.
In lieu of that the Commissioners sold (or bought) a certificate of participation to fund the project.
A bond stands on its own for financing and doesn’t interfere with the operational funds that county uses to provide services.
A Certificate of Participation relies on those operational funds to be re-paid. The Commissioners didn’t need the voters approval. Residents of Polk County will be repaying that debt for 20 years. Those are dollars that might be used to repave potholes or keep the Sheriff’s office or other county offices fully funded over that 20-year period.
Our County Commissioners should be working for the people and looking to the people for approval for such projects.
Dave Weston
Dallas
Editor’s note: The story from the Aug. 19 edition of the I-O uses revenue bonds as another term for certificates of participation, as stated by county officials, and said that voters rejected a general obligation bond to repair county facilities.
