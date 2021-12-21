Lillyan Kathleen Bauer of Woodland, Washington, died Dec. 10. 2021.
Naomi Vega and Cody Bauer are handling the arrangements.
The service will be on Dec. 30, 1 p.m., at The Gate in Independence.
Updated: December 21, 2021 @ 8:57 pm
