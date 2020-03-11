Linda Faye (Shoopman) Jones, 76, of Independence, died March 2. She was born to Ralph and Bessie Shoopman in Porterville, California.
Survivors include her son, Bill (Robin) Jones; daughters, Debbie (David) Michael, and Becky (Rick) Kozisek; eight grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life was held at Cornerstone Church of God, Independence. Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at FarnstromMortuary.com
