Linda Shinkle was born Nov. 10, 1940, in Gridley, California, and was named Linda Elaine Little by her parents, Martha Sadie Swallow, and Verle Price Little.
Linda was baptized at age 11 into The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which she actively participated in. Linda’s great-grandparents came by covered wagon from Utah to Gridley to settle the first LDS Stake in California. Linda graduated from Gridley High School in 1958, and received her associate degree from Yuba Junior College in 1960. She and her best friend, Jeanne Cabito Steeper, noticed a poster reading, “Jerry Shinkle for Treasurer,” and thought the name Shinkle was hilarious. Later, she met, dated, and married Jerry in 1960, and they celebrated their 59th anniversary last September.
Linda’s sense of humor is legendary — she loved to joke around and laugh, and could be a terrible tease if she felt like it. Her family is painfully sarcastic because of it — they come by it honestly. However, she never allowed her children to fight — wrestling around was different. She wanted them all to be best friends, and has been successful in that effort. She loved her children fiercely.
Linda and Jerry moved their six children from California to live in Independence in 1978, for employment. Her brother and his family followed, as did their parents. Linda started doing foster care a few years later, which she and Jerry continued to do until 2018.
In addition to her volunteer work and service in the LDS Church and the Monmouth/Independence community, Linda’s biggest contribution was loving people. Known as Ma Shinkle to many, she would offer a big hug, a shoulder to cry on, a kind listening ear, and just her presence sitting with someone in pain — she made it seem like it would all be OK — and helped that happen.
Linda, age 79, died Feb. 18 in her home surrounded by many of her family, as follows: Jerry, her husband of 59 years; their six children, Rebecca, Roger (and Maryanne), Ron, Joe (and Sandra), Byron (and Stephanie), and Aaron (and Jaclyn); her 19 grandchildren, Roger (and Sharay) Brown, Keiana, Katinia, Kitiona, Kalani, Kapilielu, Rowdy, Avery, Bodie, Katia, Aaron, Joshua, Elisa, Nolan, Olivia, Malea, Maya, Deacon, and Everett Shinkle; and great-grandchildren, Rayah, Jacob, Xaria, Malachi, and Ezra Brown; and her brother, Roger (and Debbie) Little; and many nieces and nephews. There are too many informal adoptees to name here. She and Jerry have always been “911” for their progeny. Jerry dubbed her a “Professional Gramma” — her grandchildren and family were her reason for existing. She attended every sport, music, theatrical, whatever event she could. All love her unreservedly. She is already sorely missed.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Ella Curran Food Bank, 854 N. Main St, Independence, OR 97351; www.ellacurranfoodbank.org.
Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family. Share your memories and stories of Linda at FarnstromMortuary.com.
