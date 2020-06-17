Lisa Elaine Riddle O’Brien, formerly of Dallas, Oregon, went home to be with the Lord on June 2. She was born on Dec. 3, 1965 in Seattle, Washington. Lisa moved to Dallas in 1969 and attended Whitworth Elementary and LaCreole Middle School. She graduated from Dallas High School in 1984. Lisa married Barry O’Brien on Oct. 14, 1989 in Dallas, Oregon, and moved to San Jose, CA, and later to Elk Grove, CA, where she raised and home-schooled all three of her children, Joselynn, Brianna and Chandler. Lisa enjoyed camping and the outdoors. She was an avid reader. She loved her grandchildren. Lisa enjoyed doing things for others. While receiving chemotherapy over the past two years she would provide gifts to her nurses that were helping her. She deeply cared for others.
She is survived by her husband Barry, children Joselynn (Lewis), Brianna (David) and Chandler, grandchildren Hagan, Bridgett and Lala along with her parents Kenneth and Dorothy Riddle of Salem, OR, brothers Michael of Vancouver, WA, Keith (Anna) of Surprise, AZ, Kevin of Astoria, OR; nephews Brian in Temple TX, and Trevor in Surprise, AZ.
There will be a family graveside in California and memorial service later this summer. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society (Polk County Relay For Life) in care of Bollman Funeral Home, 694 Main Street in Dallas, Oregon. To share a memory or leave an online condolence for the family go to www.dallastribute.com.
