POLK COUNTY — Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday 65 cases of COVID-19 and one death caused by the disease statewide.
The agency reported eight new cases Monday. A 70-year old Multnomah County man who was hospitalized at the Portland Veteran’s Affairs Medical Center died from the illness on Saturday. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 10 and had underlying medical conditions.
Gov. Kate Brown issued new restrictions Monday afternoon for restaurants and bars to close except to offer takeout and delivery, and banned gatherings of more than 25 people. Brown also encouraged people to not meet in groups of more than 10 people.
Polk County has one case of COVID-19 as of Monday night. It was announced on March 11, and health officials in Polk County said that the Oregon Health Authority was investigating any contacts the person had.
Kristty Polanco, the public health administrator with Polk County Public Health, said Tuesday that investigators have identified all contacts the patient, including individuals who live in other counties.
"We have collaborated with other county partners to provide recommendations and quarantine guidelines as outlined in our investigative guidelines," she said.
She advised that people follow the social distancing protocols outlined most recently by Gov. Kate Brown, as well as use good hand hygiene, sanitize commonly used spaces and not touch their faces as measures to prevent the spread of the virus.
“Washing hands constantly, not touching your face with an unwashed hand, sanitizing common areas frequently – that is the best way of protecting ourselves during this time and during flu season in general,” Polanco said.
She added people should contact their primary care doctor for an assessment if they suspect they have COVID-19 or have reason to believe that they’ve been exposed. Those without a primary care physician should contact Polk County Public Health for assessment at 503-623-8175.
“We are available,” Polanco said. “What we prefer is that people call ahead of time and we will go through specific criteria we are following on that.”
Polk County Fire District No. 1 has been preparing for the potential impact of COVID-19, Chief Ben Stange said.
Since March 2, “each employee who has reported to work has been trained on the response protocol, been fit-tested in N95 masks, and has walked through the procedure of donning and doffing the required body substance isolation equipment,” Stange said in a report he is scheduled to give Thursday.
The fire district has an adequate supply of eye protection, gowns, and N95 masks, he said.
“It is important to note that if our personnel wears the body substance isolation equipment outlined in the response protocol, as long as no aerosol-generating procedures are performed, the Oregon Health Authority does not recommend any work restrictions,” Stange said.
Stange is part of a state ad-hoc committee to address and communicate questions and guidance on quarantine of first responders. They’ve identified a potential location if any personnel need to self-isolate, he said.
He attended a meeting with other local agency representatives at Western Oregon University last week.
Rebecca Chiles, director of WOU campus public safety arranged the meeting, said Lisa Catto, WOU assistant marketing and communications director.
Polanco led the meeting, the purpose of which was to “provide an opportunity for various local organizations to share information, ask questions and discuss what is currently being done for preparation and precaution. And, frankly, just to meet each other face-to-face and build stronger connections between organizations,” Catto said.
Local police and fire chiefs, school superintendents and representatives from Polk County Community Health, West Valley Hospital, Polk County Emergency Management, Monmouth and Independence and WOU attended the meeting, Catto said.
“At the request of OHA and the State Fire Marshal’s office, our fire district will not publish any of our own information regarding COVID-19,” Stange said.
