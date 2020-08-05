Itemizer-Observer report
WILLAMINA — SW Polk and West Valley crews were dispatched to a vehicle crash on the Willamina Creek Bridge on Main Street, Highway 18B, in Willamina at 10:45 a.m. on Aug. 3, according to a news release from the Sheridan Fire District.
LifeFlight was requested for the driver, however crews on scene made the determination to transport by ground and canceled LifeFlight.
Crews arrived to find an unloaded log truck was traveling eastbound on the bridge and went over the north side of the bridge.
The truck fell about 20 feet and landed on its wheels. There was significant damage to the bridge and to the log truck.
Crews placed absorbent pads and booms across Willamina Creek to control the fuel and oil spill. ODOT states the bridge will remain closed until further notice. The cause of the crash is unknown.
Crews were assisted on scene by Oregon Department of Transportation, Oregon State Police, Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde Police, Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office, Mishler Towing Gales Towing and the City of Willamina. McMinnville Fire Department provided mutual aid medical coverage.
