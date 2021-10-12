Lois Flaming Sieber Oct 12, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Memorial ServiceA memorial service will be given to celebrate the life of Lois Flaming Sieber at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Salem on Oct. 16 at 11 a.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Memorial Service Lois Flaming Sieber Episcopal Church Salem St. Paul Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCounty’s SRO is integral part of campus activityPolice report for Oct. 6Sherry Lee StormBilly Gene Lawler, Sr.County outlines plans for new landscaping for courthouseGhost Walk features tales of haunted IndependenceLetters to the editor for Oct. 6Pastor Sutter retires from Bridgeport Community ChapelHearts Compass opens in IndependenceTikTok challenge leaves Central schools vandalized Images Videos CommentedCarol Anne Reams (1) Latest News Dallas ends drought measures Monmouth strives for more diversity on committees Bi-mart to transfer pharmacy services to Walgreens Pentacle Theatre returns to the stage with ‘The Mousetrap’ Independence bicyclist killed when stuck by a car WOU roundup: Wolves soccer defeats CWU, ties Northwest Nazarene Central girls soccer replace coach after 9-1 loss to Corvallis Central splits volleyball matches with North Salem, Corvallis
