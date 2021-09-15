Lucille was born April 25, 1936, and died Aug. 23, 2021, in Vancouver, Washington, with family at her side. She was born at home on the family farm in Dallas, Oregon, the youngest of four children to Lydia and Henry Hildebrand. She graduated high school in Dallas where she lived much of her life. She also resided in Falls City, Salem, Estacada, Newberg, and more recently in Vancouver, Washington.
Lucille is survived by her older sister and brother Doris Hassler and Walter Hildebrand; her daughter Rhonda Taylor; stepson Mike Beckman; grandchildren David and TK; and her great granddaughter Eva.
Lucille’s husbands Kenneth E. Taylor and Jacob N. Beckman, as well as Lucille’s parents Henry and Lydia Hildebrand, and her eldest brother Clarence Hildebrand preceded her in death.
Many in Dallas may remember her warm smile as she greeted folks at Dallas Alliance Church or Northwest Senior & Disability Services where she worked for many years. She may also be remembered for her volunteer service, coordinating a Career Closet and hosting a “Make a Difference Day” for community members needing assistance with clothing, interview techniques, or transportation for job interviews.
Lucille had a beautiful voice and began singing at an early age. Music and writing were her passions, and she sang throughout her life - in churches and weddings as a soloist, in ensembles and in choirs. She especially enjoyed bringing entertainment to the local nursing homes. Lucille attended several Dallas churches and was a Stephens Ministry graduate.
Some of Lucille’s favorite things in life were family, red roses, butterflies, animals and nature. She was always in favor of a trip out of town, to walk under the canopies of Douglas firs in the woods, or to stroll at sunset on the beaches in Lincoln City.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 2 at 1 p.m. at Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center, 287 SW Washington St., Dallas, Oregon. Visit www.dallastribute.com for details or to leave a memorial message.
