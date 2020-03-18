Lyman Smith, 93, died March 4 in Corvallis. He was born in Tenino, Washington, in 1927 to Chester and Mabel Smith.
He is survived by four children Jan (Barry), Terry, Tim (Debbie) and Scott; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Services will take place Wednesday, (today) March 18, at 11 a.m. at Restlawn Funeral Home, 201 S. Oak Grove Road NW, Salem. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Monmouth Senior Center and Polk County Museum.
Farnstrom Mortuary is handling services. Memories and condolences at FarnstromMortuary.com.
