M. Tyler Hawes, 22, of Rickreall, died Dec. 19, 2019. He was born Sept. 20, 1997, in Dallas, the son of Matthew Hawes and Sean and Trina Comerford. He attended Dallas and Perrydale schools and graduated from Perrydale High School in 2016.
Tyler suffered a brain injury at birth. He lived a great life overcoming many challenges of his cerebral palsy with the help and love of his family and friends. Tyler had been a member of Troop 259 of the Boy Scouts of America. He enjoyed watching and learning from the other Scouts as well as service projects, outdoor activities and even attending camp. Tyler also had a love for basketball. He grew up cheering on his brothers’ and sister’s teams from the front row, and eventually he became a Blazer fan. Tyler enjoyed swimming at the aquatic center, watching movies, Geocaching, and everything Bob Ross. He could watch videos of Bob painting for hours. Tyler attended The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Dallas, where his contagious laugh could be heard through every prayer.
Tyler is survived by a large blended family; his parents Matthew Hawes, of Dallas, and Sean and Trina (Houskeeper) Comerford, of Rickreall; his brothers Mick Hawes, of Rexburg, Idaho, Alex Hawes, of Rickreall, Levi Comerford, of Fairfield, Washington, Cody (Audrey) Comerford, of Turner, Michael (Jessica) Comerford, of Aurora, Eric (Gina) Stevens, of Springfield, Mike (Christine Seabury) Burger, of Selah, Washington; and his sisters Briana (Jimmy) Drebin, of Lafayette, Amanda (Jeff) Henrickson, of Dallas. He also leaves his 14 nephew and nieces; his maternal grandparents, LaVal and Jennifer Houskeeper, of Lacey, Washington; his great-grandmother Betty Morris, of Lacey; his paternal grandmother, Dixie (Leder) Nelson, of Woodburn; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Arrangements are being handled by family with the support of Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. Tyler’s celebration of life was held on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, from 10 a.m. till noon at Perrydale School (old gym), 7445 Perrydale Road, Amity, Ore. The family would like to thank all who have shared kind words, help, and love through this time of loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.