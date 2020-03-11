Margaret Jean (nee Dressler) Boss was born on Feb. 13, 1926, to Ernestine and Harry Dressler in Cleveland, Ohio. She graduated from Shore High School in Euclid, Ohio, and was first employed as the church secretary of Shore Haven Lutheran Church in Euclid.
Margaret married Walter G. Boss, also of Cleveland, on Jan. 27, 1945. Her pastor husband began his Lutheran ministry career at Grace Lutheran Church in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. Over time he served congregations in Kent, Ohio, St. John Lutheran Church in Salem, New Port News, Virginia, Dundee, Illinois and Mt Vernon, Washington. Margaret continued her parish secretarial work in all of these congregations. Walter also served as a professor at Concordia College (now University) in Portland, and Concordia Senior College in Ft. Wayne, Indiana.
Under the auspices of the Lutheran Church, Margaret and Walter went to the Middle East in the early 1960s where they lived in Beirut, Lebanon. While they were in Beirut, Margaret served as the secretary of the mission survey team. She also studied at St. George’s College in Jerusalem, Israel.
Upon retirement in 1988, Walter and Margaret returned to Ohio, where they lived in Bristol Retirement Village in Waverly, Ohio. There she served in various organizations, including the Executive Council. She also served for many years as the Village Librarian at Bristol Village, a library equal in size to many small town libraries. Margaret is remembered for her exceptional talent in organization and administration.
In order to be near relatives, Margaret and Walter moved back to Oregon in 2012 where they lived in the Dallas Retirement Village in Dallas.
Walter preceded Margaret in death in 2015. She is survived by nephews and nieces Kenneth Wiedenmann, Susan (Mrs. Paul) Doellinger, Frederick (Kelley) Wiedenmann, Ruth Wiedenmann, and Jeanne Wiedenmann.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Peace Lutheran Church in West Salem.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 14, at 2 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church 1525 Glen Creek Road, Salem, OR 97304. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
