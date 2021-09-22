Margarito Aguilar was born in Durango Mexico.
He came to Independence in 1969. He met and married Peggie Patterson in 1970 and they had a son, Mark.
Margarito had a variety of jobs over the 50 years here, from planting trees, picking crops, fighting forest fires to foundry worker.
Margarito died of a heart attack in Algodones Baja Mexico. His brother Jesus Aguilar and his two sisters preceded him in death. He is survived by his son Mark and three grandchildren, Zachary, Alexander, and Zoey Anne.
We will all miss his guitar music.
Services were held in Mexico.
