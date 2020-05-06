Maria Imelda “Bebé” Mendez was born to proud parents, Amador and Amparo Mendez, on June 23, 1956 in La Villa, Texas, and passed away on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 in Salem, Oregon.
At age four, her family relocated to the Willamette Valley and settled in Independence, Oregon, where she would remain throughout her life. She graduated from Central High School in Independence in 1975 and began working for Boise Cascade in Valsetz, Oregon, until the mill closure in July 1984.
She began a career in the CNA and caregiver occupations until her retirement in 2017 due to continuing health issues. Imelda always had a beautiful smile, a pleasant disposition and a kind word for everyone.
She faithfully thanked God each day for the additional time He gave her to be with family and friends.
She is survived by her mother, Amparo Mendez, sisters, Maria Elva (Larry) Davis, Estela (Art) Hinojosa, Sylvia Dalrymple, Sally (Jeff) McGowan, Elizabeth (Jay) Hallowell, Marcella (John) Batrouny, Sandra (Jeff) Scofield, and brothers, Juan Mendez, Ruben Mendez and Javier Mendez, children, Priscilla Stamps, Nicole Dolan, Jenny Dolan, Brandon Dolan, six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her beloved father, Amador Mendez, in 2011.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please practice a random act of kindness in her honor or consider a donation to the American Cancer Society in her name.
Vaya con Dios y descansa en paz.
Go with God and rest in peace.
Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at FarnstromMortuary.com.
