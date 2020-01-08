Marian Leota Evans, 90, a resident of Albany, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Corvallis.
She was born on Dec. 22, 1929, in Weldon, Iowa, the daughter of Henry Emmett and Theora Leota Horney Wood. She moved with her family to Dallas in 1946 and graduated from Dallas High School in 1948.
She was a cook at the Academy Junior High School until going to work for Towmotor Company, working in the planning department until her retirement. She moved to Albany in 2005.
She was very involved in following the family activities, especially with the racing aspect that is in its third generation. She kept a daily record of all of the family happenings on the calendar for many decades.
She is survived by her daughter Linda Evans; sons Dannie Evans, Dale Evans and Randy Evans; along with two grandchildren Justin Walter Evans (Julia) and Danielle Louise Evans; and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Walter Eugene “Gene” Evans, on Jan. 2, 2000; brothers Jim and Jerry Wood; and a daughter-in-law Sheri Evans.
Private entombment will be in the Restlawn Mausoleum in Salem. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
