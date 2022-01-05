Marie Knaupp, 98, went to be with Jesus on Dec. 16, 2021, after a prolonged struggle with Parkinson’s. Marie was born at home near Airlie, south of Monmouth on Sept. 30, 1923, to Ed and Hilda Fleischman. She grew up on a prune farm with her younger brother LeRoy.
For grades one through eight she attended a one-room schoolhouse in Fairview and graduated from Monmouth High School as salutatorian. After earning a three-year teaching certificate at Oregon College of Education, she taught elementary music and fourth grade at Morrison School in Dallas for two years. Feeling called to prepare for missionary service, she left to go to BIOLA, earning a three-year degree in Bible and music followed by one more year at OCE where she completed her BS in education.
On June 30, 1950, she married George Knaupp and lived on a dairy farm south of Monmouth where her children John, Mark, Ruth, and Esther, were born. The family moved to Greenwood Road, Independence, in 1959 where she and George started many 4-H clubs.
George died of a heart attack on April 11, 1967, and in the fall, Marie began volunteering in the Salem Academy library. She completed her master’s degree in 1971 from OCE. She retired in 1988 after 20 years at Salem Academy where she taught junior high English and was the elementary and junior high librarian.
When Marie retired, she volunteered, setting up libraries at Salem First Baptist and Sonshine Christian School. Later she worked with Esther at the Santiam Christian library. She was over 90 years old when she retired for the last time.
Having college degrees in music, Marie sang weekly on the radio in a women’s trio at BIOLA, played for church services, and sang in the church choir.
Marie loved traveling, taking five major trips. She also took four trips to Arkansas, six Hawaiian vacations, and annual summer trips to Oregon coastal lakes. She wrote 66 books, including her autobiography, two historical fiction books and six devotional series.
The greatest focus of our mom’s life was her family. Coming to a personal relationship with Jesus Christ at a young age influenced every aspect of her life. She poured all of her energy into raising her four children, expanding that to include grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Having once felt called to be a missionary, she was convinced that her mission field was to her own family, and she lived that to her last breath.
Marie is survived by her children John (Judy) Knaupp of Rickreall; Mark (Casey) Knaupp of Rickreall; Ruth (Jerry) Hoffman of Dallas; Esther Knaupp of Monmouth; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and brother LeRoy Fleishman of Lake Oswego.
A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, Jan. 8, 2 p.m. at Restlawn Funeral Home, 201 Oak Grove Rd. NW, Salem, OR 97304. Private interment will be next to her husband at Fir Crest Cemetery, Monmouth, OR.
Donations in Marie’s honor may be made to Santiam Christian School (www.santiamchristian.org/giving). Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family. Photos and memories will be shared at FarnstromMortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.