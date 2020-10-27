Marie Myers (nee Beal), a resident of Dallas, Oregon, died on Tuesday, October 6th and was reunited in Heaven with her husband, Charlie. She was born on July 28th, 1940 in Pima, Arizona, the daughter of Avery Beal and Mildred Kerby and was raised from a young age by her grandmother, Florence “Grandma Kerby”. She remained very close to her grandmother, various uncles, and Aunt Nellie. After graduation from Pima High School, she worked for various companies in the Phoenix area and while there fell in love with her future husband, Charles “Charlie” Myers. Years later she learned that while visiting her uncle Ray in Hayden, Arizona, she had met Charlie when they were young children. They were married on November 7, 1969 and celebrated 47 years of marriage. They have one son, Charles “Dan” Myers.
She and her family moved to Dallas, Oregon, in 1977 to take care of Charlie’s parents. Shortly after the move, she began working for the Polk County government within the Planning Department and later for the Board of County Commissioners. A cheerful fixture of the department, she was known to personally help people navigate the various rules and regulations. She retired from Polk County in 1998.
Marie had a love for animals and had various dogs over the years - Oscar, Ford, Toby, and Buster were just a few. She enjoyed sitting with Charlie and watching the birds and wildlife on their Oakdale Road property. Always supportive of her family, she embraced many of Charlie’s hobbies and travelled extensively to visit steam-powered railroads around the country and even into Mexico. She enjoyed bringing people together and would frequently host BBQs at the couple’s small railroad they had built on their place.
She is survived by her son Dan, her granddaughter Rachel, and sisters Henrietta, Florence, and Rosanna. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sisters Amber, Phyllis and Jean; and brothers Jesse and Avery. The family would like to thank her step-daughters Brenda and Pamela for their care of Marie and Charlie over their last years. The family is also grateful to the staff of Jefferson Manor in Dallas and Brookdale in Monmouth for their care of Marie, along with Stan Butterfield and staff for their attention to her.
Marie will be interred next to her husband in the Dallas Cemetery. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.dallastribute.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in her honor to the Dallas Food Bank, 322 South Main Street Suite 180, Dallas, Oregon 97338. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family.
