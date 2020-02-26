Marilou Greenwade was born in Butler, Missouri, on Sept. 13, 1930. She moved with her family to Oregon in 1936, and graduated from Monmouth High School. While attending high school, she also worked part-time in the hop fields, where she met Alton Greenwade. They married on May 14, 1949, and remained married for 59 years until Alton passed away in 2008.
Marilou enjoyed a career in banking, eventually rising to a managerial position until the adoption of their first child, Robert. They went on to adopt a second child, Joel. Marilou spent the next two decades committed to being a homemaker, wife, and active community member. After raising her children, she returned to and retired from banking.
She was a member of Rickreall Masonic Lodge, having received her 50-year pin some years back, and held a lifetime membership. She was honored for her volunteer service as the Gold Heart Winner by the Oregon Heart Association in 1968.
Marilou and her family traveled to many states, islands, and countries throughout the years. In her later years, she and Alton traveled in their RV and spent many happy winters at their seasonal residence in Yuma, Arizona. Marilou enjoyed sewing, golfing and traveling.
Marilou is survived by her sisters, Donna Wright and Karen Bastion; and her sons, Robert and Joel. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Ashley, Whitney and Dakota; as well as her great-grandchildren, Tyler and Sophia. Marilou will always be remembered by her dedication to her canine companion, “Tiny.” All five of them.
Graveside service will be held at Dallas Cemetery Friday, Feb. 28, at 11 a.m. Dallas Mortuary Tribute center is caring for the family. Online condolences may be sent at www.dallastribute.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.