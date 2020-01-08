Marjorie, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. For the past five months, Marjorie was lovingly cared for by the Willamette Valley Hospice staff at the Tokarski home in West Salem.
Marjorie was born in Independence to Homer Ruch and Pearl Quivey Ruch. Marjorie attended school in Independence until moving to Salem, where she graduated from Salem High School in 1945. Upon graduating from high school, Marjorie was working at the Salem Cleaners, when she met the love of her life, John Donald Storm, in January of 1946. After a very short courtship, they were married on May 10, 1946, and spent their 63-plus years together living and working in Salem. They raised two sons, Lynn and Dale. In the ’60s, when her boys were older, she went back to work at the State Revenue Department and then retired there as a supervisor. Marjorie enjoyed her many years of living and playing on the Meadowlawn Golf Course, along with playing cards and bingo with her friends at Meadowlawn, The Springs and DRV Assisted Living. She also cherished her many trips that she and Don were able to take before he suffered his stroke in 1995.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband Don; her son Dale; granddaughter Jennifer; great-grandson Caleb; parents Homer and Pearl; sister Audrey; brothers Harold, Bob and Ron.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Lynn and Sherry, of Dallas; daughter-in-law Sarajane, of Phoenix, Arizona; grandchildren Rich Storm (Julie), of Portland, Mandy Straus (John), of Dallas, Megan Dunkin (Brian), of Dallas, Todd Storm, of Phoenix, Arizona. She delighted greatly in her great-grandchildren Kylie, Ella, Maddy, Brody, Gracie, Annie, Izzy, Macey, Connor, Jacob, JJ and Isla.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 18, 2020, at Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center, 287 SW Washington St., Dallas, Oregon. www.dallastribute.com
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Willamette Valley Hospice, 1015 Third St. NW, Salem, OR 97304.
