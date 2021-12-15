Mark Wachsmuth July 5, 1957 – Dec. 5, 2021 Dec 15, 2021 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mark Wachsmuth died Dec. 5, 2021.He is under the care of Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. www. dallastribute.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mark Wachsmuth Tribute Care Center. Dallas Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPolice report for Dec. 8Sheriff’s office emphasizes safe driving in DecemberRichard Kevin “Rick” DomaschofskyDon BergOregon mulls shot clock for high school gamesBryan John BoydSt. Louis painter finds new home for his signature art in DallasEarl ProctorLetters to the editor for Dec.City of Dallas to conclude leaf collection Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest News No pandemic will keep these dancers out of the square Matt West brings lifelong love of science to politics County takes soft approach to questions of Independence jurisdiction Titans boys basketball split non-league games Oregon lawmakers OK rent, drought relief CSD outlines its uses for $2 million in state SIA funds COVID-19 infections not rising in Oregon yet, but sixth wave could be coming Girls basketball teams face tough opposition early
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.