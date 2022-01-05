Marvel passed away peacefully in Portland, Oregon, on an early Tuesday morning, Nov. 2, 2021. She left this world holding her wedding picture saying she was going to a party – and going home.
Born to James O’Brien Coon and Edria (Finnegan) Turpin, Marvel grew up in their beloved house on 86 3rd Street in Independence, Oregon. Her father Jim owned two successful businesses; The Palace and the Past Time Pubs. Her mother, ran a little restaurant called The Dinner Bell, then later in her 50s, earned her beauticians license and worked at Nora Lee’s Beauty Nook.
With Marvel’s childhood friends since the age of six (remaining dear friends for the next 85 years) – Barbara Martin and Barbara Smith – they would all go out to the hop fields to string and pick hops – and Marvel elected Hop Queen. One evening, as hostesses, they drove to the USO Club at the Red Cross Building in officers row, Vancouver, Washington, where a charming young service man (Cecil R. Lamb) paid off all the officers listed on her dance card so he could be the only one to dance with her all night. When their engagement came out in the newspaper, Marvel was attending nursing school at Vancouver’s Academy. Mother Joseph informed her a married woman could not have a career, so she graduated early with a LPN degree. Cecil and Marvel were married March 4, 1944, in her parent’s living room at the family home in Independence. Cecil was based at Camp Adair until being called to WWII, so they had a short honeymoon at Carmel-by-the-sea in California before he shipped off. When he came home a few years later after being shot and receiving the Purple Heart and Silver Star Medals, they had two children Jodeen in 1947 and Christine in 1949, living in the little house next door to what’s now known as The Pink House. They opened the first drive-in burger place called The Dog House, (formerly next door to the present Post Office,) where Marvel was the car hop waitress. Asking mom where she got the name, she said, “Because your father was always in the dog house!”
Moving to Phoenix, Arizona (Cecil’s hometown) for the next several years, she returned home a single mother in 1959, working for State Farm’s head office in Salem while going to night classes where she passed exams for a promotion, only to be told after that promotions were given to men only who were head of households! Later in life, she’d become the first person to graduate with two degrees at the same ceremony, (bachelors and masters) in Library Sciences/Early Childhood Education, at Oregon College of Education. Retiring in the late 1980s as Superintendent of Schools – Scotts Mills District – she would take a vacation with her cousin that would change her life. She met and married Guy Mosteller, and went on to live in Ocala, Florida for the next 25 years.
Marvel was an active and beloved member of her community as a Player at Ocala Theatre; President of the P.E.O. Sisterhood & First United Methodist Women’s Sunday School; as well as a volunteer for Meals on Wheels.
After Guys death in 2012, Marvel returned home to be closer to family, moving to a little cottage next door to a retirement village in Monmouth. Marvel and her daughter Christine explored their hometown past making new memories together from frequent road trips, thanks to a travel book given to her from another educator and author, Steve Arndt.
Eventually, Marvel moved to Knights of Pythias Retirement Apartments in Vancouver, Washington, where she served newcomers and neighbors as their third floor representative, starting a regular book club (never being without a book in her hands) and also an active member of a knitting club. She loved playing ‘13 – a rummy card game’ with family, and could be found on game days cheering for the Oregon Ducks.
Marvel is survived by her daughters Christine Lamb White (of Vancouver) and Jodi Pfaff (of Bend); sister Rahna Magee (of Portland); and a brother Jim Coon, preceded her in death. Mammy to her grandchildren Amy Childs, Michael Gall, Tabitha Lovell, Beth Hunt and Scott Miller; as well as great-grandchildren Taylor Lovell, Jalen, and Jonah Childs.
Marvel loved her home saying she would never leave it. Recently the space next door to her apartment was transformed by daughter Christine, donating furnishings from Marvel’s home to become the “Marvel Mosteller Tribute Nook,” bringing much joy, comfort, and respite to residents. So apparently, she will stay on in spirit!
A celebration of life is planned in early 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.