- IT’S ALL ABOUT THE DASH -
Beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather Marvin Ralph Wineman, went home to be with Jesus and his bride Sandra on Saturday, July 24, 2021. Marvin lived here on earth until age 86. Marvin was interred with military honors on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon.
Marvin, son of Dave and Clara Wineman, was born in Missouri on Jan. 23, 1935. Marvin relocated to Oregon prior to being drafted into the US Army, not once, but twice. Marvin married the love of his life, Sandra Darlene Wineman, in 1957. They resided in Central Point, Oregon, most of their lives, raising their three children Gregory, Teresa and Denise.
Marvin was a contractor by trade, owning his own contracting company in southern Oregon until his retirement in 1997. He and his wife relocated to Monmouth to be closer to their family in 2008.
Marvin was an avid elk hunter near Diamond Lake, only missing one elk hunting season in over 50 years. He also loved fishing and camping.
Following the passing of his wife, Marvin found his path to Jesus, accepting him as his Lord and Savior. Marvin spent his final years learning of the Lord and fostering a relationship with our Father. Marvin loved his friends and family of Bridgeport Chapel so very much.
Marvin is survived by his son Gregory; daughters Terri (Dick) and Denise (Brock); grandchildren Patrick, Ryan, Shanon, Zachary, Lacie, Brock, Linzi and Branson; and 14 great-grandchildren.
While the loss of Marvin rests heavy on the hearts of family and friends, we are comforted by the DASH. The little hyphen between his date of birth and date of death. That little DASH represents the LIFE he lived and the many memories we will all carry of Marvin. It is the DASH that defines Marvin. The family asks you to keep the DASH alive and well in your memories.
The Wineman family extends their sincere appreciation to everyone for the outpouring of support and for loving our earthly husband, father, brother, grandfather, and great-grandfather…Marvin Ralph Wineman.
In lieu of flowers, the family would suggest donations to be made in Marvin’s honor to the Bridgeport Chapel, PO Box 216, Dallas, Oregon 97338. Assisting is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.