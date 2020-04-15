Mary Alice McDaniel, resident of Buena Vista, passed away in Salem, Oregon, on April 5, 2020 at the age of 90. Mary was born January 21, 1930 in Payette, Idaho.
Mary met and married the love of her life, Kenneth Willie McDaniel, on April 9, 1947 in Independence, Oregon. Together they raised four children: Mary Sparks of Salem, Stephanie Vollendroff of Sandy, Gerald McDaniel of Salem and Kenneth D. McDaniel of Albany. Mary and her family lived for many years in Buena Vista, Oregon, where they welcomed grandchildren: Susan Van Tuinen, Jamie Stradley, Robin Cook, Toby Cook, Cindy Richards, Tammy Richards, Michael Richards, Teresa McDaniel, Jerry McDaniel, Donna Harrison, Missy Mary and KayDee McDaniel. Additionally several great and great-great-grandchildren were the light of Mary’s life.
Mary was closely tied to her community and worked for many years with her local gleaners, church, and cemetery board. Mary will be remembered as a generous, loving, and caring person. Mary will be greatly missed, but her family and friends take comfort knowing she has been reunited with her husband, parents and siblings.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations in Mary’s memory may be made to the Buena Vista Community Church, 11355 Church St., Independence, OR 97351.
Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family. Please share your memories and condolences at FarnstromMortuary.com.
