Mary Esther Jensen, a resident of Salem, passed away peacefully on Feb. 23, 2020, at 2 a.m., surrounded by her family. She was born July 19, 1929, in Los Angeles, California, the daughter of Harry and Irene Ingling.
Mary attended Pacific Union College and taught as a substitute teacher before marrying Wayne Jensen Sr. in 1947. Music was an important part of Mary’s life. She sang and played the saxophone, piano, and organ. Mary also enjoyed playing pool. She was known as “Miss Confidence” when shooting pool. She and her sister won many pool tournaments together. Mary also enjoyed fishing, but did not eat fish. She spent several years on the CB radio known by the handle “Moonbaby.” Mary retired from Buena Vista Winery in 1993 as the bottling supervisor, however she did not drink wine. She spent the next 24 years in her Dallas home. On July 6, 2017, Mary moved into Meadow Creek Assisted Living in Salem, where she served as a Resident Ambassador. She also held the title of “Chairperson for the Food Bank volunteer program” and President of the Resident’s Council.
Mary is survived by her sister, Marvel; her four children, Wayne, Gary, Karen, and Karl; five grandchildren, Windy, Amanda, Brennen, Tom and April; and 10 great-grandchildren. She will be missed by all.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.dallastribute.com. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family.
