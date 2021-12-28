On Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, my dear lovely, talented, charming wife Mary Warren went to be with her Lord and Savior at the Salem Hospital in Salem, Oregon.
Mary was born in Ontario, Oregon, at her grandfather’s farm on the banks of the Snake River to Jule and Grace Houston on July 17, 1938. After her birth she joined her parents and older sister on the family homestead in Lincoln Heights, Ontario, Oregon.
When she was eight, they sold the farm and moved to La Grande, Oregon, while her mother obtained her teaching credential. At 11 they moved to Madras, Oregon, where she graduated from high school in 1956.
She married Del Warren on Aug. 17, 1956. The day of the ceremony, they loaded up their worldly possessions and headed for Langley AFB, Virginia, where Del was stationed. Afterward, they moved to Concord, California, while her husband received his teaching credentials, later moving to Livermore, California, where Mary then obtained her credentials and taught kindergarten and first grade for the Livermore School District for 25 years. Her husband retired the following year and they began traveling and cruising, visiting all seven continents, the five oceans, and over 60 countries. In early 2000 they moved to Dallas, Oregon, to be closer to friends and relatives.
Mary was a talented pianist and musician, playing a number of different instruments and singing in a number of choirs over the years. Her favorite was performing with the former VA National Musical Group now the Medical Music Group (MMG), a premier medical chorale and orchestra originally consisting of VA medical personnel from all over the U.S. that performs annually on Veteran’s Day. Mary was also a talented watercolor artist and lace maker.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; little sister Jean; and older sister Donna.
She is survived by her husband Del; son Mark (Tammy); seven grandchildren; eight nieces; four nephews; several grand nieces and grand nephews; and numerous cousins.
Interment will be at Willamette National Cemetery, Portland Oregon. A celebration of life is being planned. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
Donations may be made in Mary’s memory to the Dallas Retirement Foundation, 377 NW Jasper St. Dallas, OR 97338 or Medical Musical Group (MMG), Attn: Richard Kuntz 332 River Bend Road, Great Falls, WA 22066-4140.
