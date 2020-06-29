Oregon Capital Bureau
SALEM -- Gov. Kate Brown announced Monday that starting Wednesday, Oregonians statewide will be required to wear masks or other face coverings in indoor public spaces to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Face covering requirements are already mandated in eight counties. The new statewide mandate will apply to businesses and members of the public visiting indoor public spaces.
“From the beginning of the reopening process, I have said that reopening comes with the risk of seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases beyond our health systems’ capacity to test, trace, and isolate them,” Brown said in a statement. “Over the last month, we have seen the disease spread at an alarming rate in both urban and rural counties. The upcoming July 4th holiday weekend is a critical point for Oregon in this pandemic, and we can all make a difference."
Oregon Occupational Safety and Health will take the lead in enforcing face covering requirements, along with other state and local agencies.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.