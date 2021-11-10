Matthew Thomas Allison was born May 21, 1982; died Nov 2, 2021.
Matt left behind two daughters Kendra and Kylie; his sister Katy and brother in-law Justin; niece Evelyn; his parents Tim and Shelly Hilker; and Jeff Posterick; along with numerous grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Matt graduated from Dallas High School in 2000. Matt went on to become a cement finisher traveling the country building roadways and train rails.
Matt loved spending time with his daughters more than anything. He loved off road driving, racing cars and he had the best times at Sand Lake with his friends. Matt had a big heart and he would want us to tell stories and laugh. He will be missed by all that knew him.
