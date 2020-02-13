FALLS CITY — U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley will hold a town hall at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at Falls City Community Center, Main Hall, 320 N. Main St.
He will update constituents on his work in Washington, D.C., and answer their questions and invite their suggestions about how to tackle the challenges facing Oregon and America.
