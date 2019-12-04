Michael Douglas Moon passed away at his Independence residence on Nov. 25, 2019.
Michael was born Jan. 27, 1946, in Rockford, Illinois, to Edwin and Lucille Moon. Mike graduated from East High School in 1964, then attended Winona State University in Minnesota, where he received his bachelor’s in English. He then moved to Oregon, where he completed his Masters of Deaf Education at OCE in 1973. Mike started his lifelong career at the Oregon School for the Deaf in 1976. Shortly after, he met Donna; who also worked at OSD, and they were married in 1984. Mike was a calm and innovative teacher, who influenced the lives of thousands of students and faculty. After retirement in 2003, Mike eagerly continued to substitute and volunteer at OSD.
Mike had a long list of hobbies that he enjoyed during his free time. He was creative in the kitchen, had a second-to-none world music collection, and an impressive garden. He loved being outdoors and backpacking, and enjoyed watching the Portland Trail Blazers. He was passionate about birdwatching and sharing his knowledge with others. Mike was an avid traveler, with some of the most memorable trips being traveling cross-country with his family, as well as moving his family to South Africa from 1998-1999. In the last several years, Mike found himself traveling annually with his friend Bob to Belize and Trinidad and Tobago, where they spent countless hours snorkeling and bird watching.
All who knew him would describe Mike as one of the most humble and kind person they know. Mike will best be remembered for his patience, humor, and love for his family and friends. He was especially proud of his two girls.
Mike is survived by his two daughters, Heather (Casey) Schuyler-Moon and Anne (Austin) Schuyler-Moon; his former wife and lifelong companion Donna Schuyler; sister Lauri Moon; niece and nephew(s) Jason, Lea, and Jake; and best friends Bob Willey and Steve Dunn. Mike was predeceased by father Edwin Moon; mother Lucille Moon; and sister Julie Moon.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Nature Conservancy and Marion-Polk Food Share. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.