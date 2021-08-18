Michael Francis Nolan of Dallas, Oregon, was born June 26, 1950, in Oakland, California, and died Aug. 11, 2021, in Dallas.
He graduated from St. Elizabeth High School in Oakland in 1968, and also attended San Jose State University in San Jose, California. He served as a freight operator in the U.S. Marine Corps at Camp Lejeune.
He worked for Lipton Corporation and RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company, and had his own business as a cobbler/locksmith, a tow truck operator, and firearms dealer. He later became interested in computers and worked for Cygnus Corporation in Redwood City, California, as a computer technician, where he met his wife Barbara. He later worked for McKesson Corporation in San Francisco and had great success and retired as a senior network engineer.
Mike was always civic-minded and in California was active in the Lions Club, was a Kiwanis QuarterMaster, a life member of the VFW, and in Oregon a member of the Keizer Elks Lodge.
Mike was always adventurous and went whole-heartedly into what he was interested in. He was a Sea Scout, a ranch-hand, and outdoorsman who loved camping, fly-fishing, and duck hunting. He loved anything to do with the ocean and learned to scuba and completed his century dive. After his retirement he became active as a “ham” radio operator extra class, and volunteered with the California Highway Patrol. After moving to Oregon he volunteered as a special Deputy Sheriff in Polk County, with ARES (Amateur Radio Emergency Service) and with ROADS Radio Operators Association of Dallas.
In 1999 while in California, Mike joined the Coast Guard Auxiliary in San Francisco Bay. He became a district flotilla commander, harbor safety officer, container inspector, coxswain, vessel examiner, marine safety trident holder, district staff officer, first responder, hazmat inspector/transporter, assistant designated investigating officer, document examiner/fingerprinter, fishing vessel examiner, commercial fishing vessel examiner, he earned numerous other designations, and was an instructor in a number of these areas.
Some other honors he received were auxiliarist of the Qtr 2005; National Staff Officer, Branch Assistant, Containers; first auxiliarist to receive the Navy League of the US Milton Stannard (Mr. Coast Guard) Award for Coast Guard auxiliarist of the year 2006; auxiliary achievement medal for superior performance of duty as a marine investigator; won the 2007 pacific area search and rescue competition; won search and rescue competition at the CAN-AM competition in Toronto; was a kitos herder (whales) in the San Francisco Bay; received the CGAUX commendation medal for outstanding achievement as division commander of the Santa Clara County area; received the recreational boating safety award supporting the RBS programs; received a station authorization for USCGA response telecommunication division; and became a merchant mariner master of 50 ton vessels. He was also active in the process of getting the Pride of America registered – the only big sea cruise ship registered in the U.S.
After his move to Oregon he continued his service as a division commander, and ultimately received retirement status in the Coast Guard Auxiliary in 2012.
Throughout his service, Mike and Barbara enjoyed traveling in the U.S., cruising the Caribbean, snorkeling in Mexico, and Alaska’s float-plane adventure. They also traveled to Switzerland and Mike was able to briefly captain a riverboat down the Rhine. Their Italy excursion was amazing with a very memorable visit to the Vatican. He enjoyed RV’ing in Oregon with the Polk About Sams and the Keizer Elks Outsiders.
Mike and Barbara were married in her sister’s garden in Atascadero, California, surrounded by their friends and family, and enjoyed 24 wonderful years together.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents Elizabeth and Michael, sister Louise and brother Charles.
He is survived by his wife Barbara, his sons David and Darren, and daughter Anna, his brother George (Donna), and sister Elizabeth, and his two beloved dogs Max and Krispie.
Mass will be held at St Philips Catholic Church, 825 SW Mill Street, Dallas, on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 at 11 a.m. Reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Small Paws® Rescue Inc., 3316 S. 72nd. W. Ave., Tulsa, Oklahoma, 74107, or to the American Cancer Society in his honor. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family.
