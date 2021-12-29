Michael “Mike” Nicolie Ward, 74, passed away due to complications during a surgical procedure, on Dec. 13, 2021, in Hickory, North Carolina.
Mike was born in Salem, Oregon, to John J. and Margaret M. Ward on June 22, 1947. Most of his childhood years were spent on a small family farm in Falls City, Oregon. The second of nine siblings, he graduated from Falls City High School in 1965. A few of his interests were student council, sports (excelling in basketball), and drama.
Upon graduation, Mike enlisted in the United States Navy. Shortly after, he was critically injured when thrown from a motorcycle, struck by a car and dragged 28 feet putting life and military service in doubt. Through determination and inherited stubbornness Mike recovered and resumed his duties.
Mike married Lorna Celestial Ruff on Sept. 2, 1967, in Brookdale, California. Their first home was in San Francisco, but Mike’s military career required them to relocate frequently, as a result they lived in many parts of the United States. Later in life, Mike chose North Carolina as home.
Mike was a highly decorated veteran, most notably for his service in Vietnam. On river patrol in the Mekong Delta he earned a Purple Heart for injuries sustained when his boat was destroyed by a mine. While stationed at Kien An, the naval base came under intense enemy mortar attack. Mike was serving as a mortarman when an enemy round exploded, wounding three of the crew. Stunned, he remained at his station and continued firing, his accuracy silencing one enemy position. When a machine gun in the guard tower jammed, he volunteered to cross the field of fire to assist in repairing the weapon, joining the gun crew in firing the machine gun and suppressing enemy fire. For his conduct he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal with Combat “V” device for heroism in the Republic of Vietnam. After his tour in Vietnam, Mike was accepted into the Navy Enlisted Scientific Education Program where he obtained his degree from the University of Washington. He continued serving honorably in the US Navy, serving aboard the USS Scott (DDG-995) Guided Missile Destroyer, and ultimately achieving the rank of Lieutenant Commander aboard the USS Antietam (CG-54) Guided Missile Cruiser.
Mike retired from the Navy after more than 20 years of service then pursued a career in banking, becoming a bank manager in Everett, Washington until his wife, Lorna, was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s.
Mike traveled extensively, circumnavigating the earth four times while in the Navy. He enjoyed fishing and playing basketball; after one game he suffered a stroke from which he never fully recovered. He also had a love of animals especially cats, dogs, and horses. He was a man of faith, a born-again Christian. Mike enjoyed eating out and was a generous tipper. Wait staff loved him.
Mike is preceded in death by his wife Lorna; grandparents; parents; sister Juanita; brother Mathew; sisters-in-law Rosita, Dani and Peggy; niece Jolana; and nephew Jeremy.
Mike is loved and survived by brothers Larry Ward of Statesville, North Carolina; Paul Schlocker of Salem, Oregon; Karl Wagner of Falls City, Oregon; sisters Bev Martinez and Katherine Wagner of Falls City, Oregon and Karla Baker of Salem, Oregon; niece Lisa Haltom-Trenski and nephew Scott Ward of Statesville, North Carolina. Additional nieces and nephews John, Crystal, Justin, Jordan, Juanita, Adrian, Charles, Gabriel, Stefani, KC, Kori; and numerous great and grand nieces and nephews.
Honoring Mike’s wishes there will be no memorial service. He requested burial at sea.
Condolences may be sent to the Ward family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com
The Ward family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, NC, 828-465-2111.
