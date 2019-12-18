On Monday, Nov. 25, Michael’s courageous battle against a relentless disease ended. His warrior spirit was evident through his life’s journey and sustained him as he passed peacefully, surrounded by love.
Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and raised in Georgia, Michael’s thirst for knowledge began at an early age and continued throughout his life. Michael chose to pursue a career as a physicist then changed careers as the emerging world of computers captured his imagination. As a computer scientist, Michael’s many contributions in the computer industry included award-winning products and technological innovations that are still in use today. His work allowed him to travel the world attending conferences and lecturing, and nothing gave him greater pleasure than immersing himself in the many cultures he came in contact with while learning from those he met.
Michael loved this world. He was honored to be a part of the living history and wanted nothing more than to share his knowledge with others. Michael’s unique gift for teaching will be missed.
Those who knew him have called him a true Renaissance man, at home anywhere in the world. He was a loving husband, a true friend, scholar, philosopher, scientist, explorer, and musician are but a few words that have been used to describe him.
Michael’s philosophy was, in the words of Philip Dormer Stanhope, “the knowledge of the world is only to be acquired in the world, and not in a closet.”
Michael’s wife, Linda, has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: the World Wildlife Fund or the Nature Conservancy.
A celebration of Michael’s life will be planned for a later date. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the arrangements. www.dallastribute.com
