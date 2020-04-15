Michael Tebb, or as he asked to be remembered as, M-M-Mike, died in his sleep at the family home in Independence, Oregon, on January 29, 2020 at the age of 75.
Mike was born in Tacoma, Washington, on October 9, 1944, to Neal and Helen Tebb. He lived with his parents and two brothers, Phill and Torch in Sumner, Washington.
After graduating from Sumner High School in 1962, Mike attended college at Washington State and Central Washington Universities, graduating from Central with a degree in Speech Pathology. He obtained a Master’s in Speech and Hearing from San Jose State University and completed a doctoral program at The University of Colorado, ABD.
Mike spent his professional career as an educator and speech pathologist. He served on the faculties of both Adams State and Western Oregon Universities. His specialty and favorite work was always with those who stuttered. He conducted many workshops and managed summer camps for stutterers forming life-long friendships with many of his students and clients. He worked at Fairview, and until his retirement, Mike was employed as a speech pathologist for the Salem-Keizer School District.
Mike’s community service included three terms as a board member of the Central School District and many years as a Scout Master for Pack 38.
As a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church for 43 years, Mike served on pastoral and administrative councils and as a Eucharistic Minister, religious education instructor and usher.
Mike enjoyed traveling, especially trips with Sharon to Ireland and Ghana. While in Ghana he was named a chief. He was presented with the smock and hat that were the official garb of a chieftain.
December would find him in his personal Santa Claus suit. He was Santa for schools, churches, neighbors, even the school for the blind. On Christmas Eve many of the neighborhood children went to bed extra early after seeing a glimpse of Santa in the living room window.
The happiest times for Mike were those surrounded by friends and family at “Camp Tebb.” Mike was generous, loyal and a great father and husband. His laugh will always be remembered, and he will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
Mike is predeceased by his parents, Neal and Helen and his brother, Torch. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sharon, his children, Brian Tebb of Independence, Mary Williams of Dayton, and unofficially adoptive son, Emmanuel Bokuro of Ghana; grandchildren, Harper and Braydon, his brother, Phill Tebb of Tacoma, and several cousins.
A celebration of life will be held at the family home, “Camp Tebb,” on August 22, 2020. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Ellensburg, Washington.
Donations in Mike’s name may be made to:
The St. Patrick Catholic Church Building Fund
St. Patrick Catholic Church
1275 E St
Independence, OR 97351.
Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family. Share memories and condolences at FarnstromMortuary.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.