Michael Theodore Tucker was born June 21, 1941 in Hoquiam, Washington, and died May 12, 2020 in Dallas, Oregon.
Mike Tucker is survived by his loving wife, Iris and five children: Marvin Tucker, Ken Tucker, Corrina Thrall, Tina Woods and Bob Tucker.
Mike loved to sing and his beautiful bass baritone could be heard singing gospel everywhere he went. He was an excellent fisherman, fishing in Clear Lake was one of his favorite pastimes. He and his wife Iris loved traveling in their RV and living on the waterfronts. Mike caught fish in places no one could!
Most of all, Mike loved his wife of 60 years. They were high school sweethearts and he adored her. He told her how much he loved her every day, from the day they were married to the day he died.
Services will be held at a later date. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
