Michael William Smith died at his residence in Anatone, Washington, on Jan. 2, 2020. He was born Aug. 23, 1949, in Salem, to Harlow and Betty Mae Smith.
A graveside service is planned for Jan. 8 at 1 p.m. at Hilltop Cemetery, Independence.
A celebration of life is planned for Jan. 25 at 1 p.m., location to be determined, in Bend.
Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family. For full obituary, service information and condolences: FarnstromMortuary.com.
