Mickie passed peacefully at Salem Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 27 with her family in attendance.
She was born to Mildred and Floyd Ambrose on July 16, 1944, in Dallas. She was raised by her mother and step-father who she called Dad. He was officer in charge of Heceta Head Lighthouse for eight years. Mickie called this home and it was her favorite place to visit. She attended grade school in Florence, Oregon, and numerous schools while her father was in the service. She was president of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at Chemeketa Community College and was a homemaker.
She enjoyed her many friends and her classmates in Florence especially with those on the reunion committee. She was the happiest when she could spend time with her family. She loved to dance to classic Rock & Roll especially Johnny Limbo and the Lugnuts. She always said, “She was going to boop till she dropped.” She enjoyed watching her grandchild play sports especially softball. She was a big fan of the Oregon State Beavers.
She is survived by her husband of 31 years Phil Stephens; brothers Jerry Ambrose, Pat Cooper and Ray Cooper; children Beckie (Greg) Nole, Mark (Jennifer) Dimbat, Paul (Michelle) Stephens and Curtis Stephens; grandchildren Sean Dimbat, Brice Stephens, Zack Stephens, C.J. Stephens and Zack Perry; great-grandchildren Katyln Haynes, Katrina Dimbat and Kendra Dimbat; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be Friday, Nov. 5 at 1 p.m. in the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center at 287 SW Washington St. Dallas, Oregon. Interment will follow in the Dallas Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Flowers may be sent to the tribute center. www.dallastribute.com
