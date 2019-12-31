Mickey M. Kemper Dec. 6, 1947 — Dec. 27, 2019 Dec 31, 2019 20 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mickey M. Kemper, of Salem, died Dec. 27, 2019.Services are pending.Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mickey M. Kemper Salem Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. WOU Guide ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ takes stage at Rice Find the mystery in Monmouth’s history WOU’s history Club Sports WOU Athletics Wolf Ride :WOU offers free shuttle service to students Christmas at WOU Dallas finds its wings Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNew developers start work in IndyBody builder, teacher dismissed from DHSPolice logs and arrest report for Dec. 25Puccetti to retireCommunity Champion:Falls City’s freshman class hosts an all-school Christmas partyLetters to SantaThe lynching of Oscar Kelty at DallasLetters to the editor for Dec. 25Community notebook for Dec. 25Most read by you on polkio.com Images Videos CommentedTerry Allen Jones (2)Terry Allen Jones (1)Body builder, teacher dismissed from DHS (1) Latest News News in brief Public Agenda for Jan. 1 The lynching of Oscar Kelty at Dallas Community notebook for Jan. 1 Sports schedule for Jan. 1 Community calendar for Jan. 1 Sports Quick Hits for Jan. 1 Dallas council to review sewer, storm water rates
