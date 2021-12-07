Mikko John Peterson, 70, of Tacoma, Washington, passed away on Monday, Nov. 29 after a short battle with lung cancer.
Mikko was born on June 3, 1951, in Kokkola, Finland. He was adopted at the age of 10 by Lester and Ronnie Peterson, of Naselle, Washington, where he was raised. He joined the Navy in 1969 and served for two years.
In 1972 he met Ann Erickson and they were married in 1975 in Tacoma, Washington. They welcomed daughter Sirpa in 1983, and son Mikko Jr. in 1987.
Mikko retired in 2007 and was able to pursue his and Ann’s dream of spending their retirement days on a boat, cruising throughout the Puget Sound and the San Juan Islands. Mikko enjoyed fishing, crabbing, and making countless delicious meals for friends and loved ones throughout his years. Mikko was a member of the Navy Yacht Club of Everett and a lifetime member of the Appelo Archives Center.
Mikko was predeceased by his parents, and his sisters Sirpa and Claudia.
He is survived by his wife Ann; his children Mikko Jr, and Sirpa (John) Peacock; and his sister Lena.
Services will be held at Life Center (1717 S. Union Ave. Tacoma) on Dec. 10 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Life Center – LC C.A.R.E.S.
