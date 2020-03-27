MONMOUTH — Dutch Bros. released a statement Friday regarding an employee who tested positive for COVID-19.
"The health and well being of our customers and employees is always our top priority," it states. "That's why we feel it’s important to confirm an employee of Dutch Bros Monmouth has tested positive for COVID-19."
According to the statement, the employee began displaying symptoms on March and told Monmouth Dutch Bros. management.
"It was determined, prior to showing symptoms, the employee had previously worked shifts on March 17 and 19," the release states. "Once management was alerted the employee was sick, the shop was sanitized using best practices outlined by the CDC and health authorities."
On March 26, the employee informed Dutch Bros. of their positive COVID-19 test result.
"We again sanitized the stand," the release states. "We also identified which employees had direct contact with the employee. Those employees are currently in isolation for 14 days and receiving paid leave."
Dutch Bros. management "coordinated with public health officials and they have confirmed our protocols meet expectations."
Following are other steps Dutch Bros. has taken to help prevent the spread of COVID-19:
· Enforcing increased hand-washing and sanitizing
· Temporarily suspending the use of personal mugs at both drive-thru and coffeehouse locations
· Serving exclusively through our drive-thru windows
· Instituting a cashless payment system, eliminating unnecessary touch points between customers and broistas
